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#2. Masks HOW NOT TO WEAR A MASK IN PUBLIC
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68 views • May 29, 2020
www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
What can you do if a store or your employer is requiring you to wear a mask?
Send this to COSTCO and other stores: 1-(425) 313-8100
1. You enforce 6 feet distance between people.
2. You require your associates to wear masks.
3. There is often a plexiglass divider between customer and cashier.
.... Don't those things work?
If YES --- then why do I need to wear a mask?
If NO --- then why do you enforce them?
What can you do if a store or your employer is requiring you to wear a mask?
Send this to COSTCO and other stores: 1-(425) 313-8100
1. You enforce 6 feet distance between people.
2. You require your associates to wear masks.
3. There is often a plexiglass divider between customer and cashier.
.... Don't those things work?
If YES --- then why do I need to wear a mask?
If NO --- then why do you enforce them?
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