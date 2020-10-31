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Jesus' Prophesied Birth Pains Have Actually Begun 5
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
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14 views • October 31, 2020
In this video, Scott follows the COVID-19 money and begins to pinpoint the beneficiaries of this great deception taking place around the globe.

Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c

Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.

Link to Scott's ebooks onAmazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:

https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV

SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Keywords
prophecymedical tyrannygovernment deceptioncovid-19 fraudinternational banking fraud
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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