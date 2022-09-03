The FULL CONTROL over information! Search Engine Evil

The internet is being #Censored and hidden from YOU!



You can no longer go find out what I think, or someone else thinks.....

You can ONLY get their "Approved Messaging" meaning LIES and Misinformation, government narratives and scams!

Go try it for yourself! And watch the full video I had playing in the background from "Bright Insight" on YouTube.

The name of the video is "YES, They Really Are *Deleting* the Internet And it’s WAY Worse Than You Think" LINK BELOW:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8O_NvPpbsbw

Also, Truth Stream Media on YouTube did a couple of pieces on this censorship as well! They can be found here!

Where Did the Rest of the Internet Go?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zyJB45ewvU

On the Digital Wall, Part II

https://youtu.be/4F8jBONgw80

It is time to put an END to Censorship and Totalitarian Social Platforms which act as "Digital Dictators"

They can act right or be CLOSED DOWN!