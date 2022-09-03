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The FULL CONTROL over information! Search Engine Evil
America at War
America at War
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79 views • September 03, 2022

The internet is being #Censored and hidden from YOU!


You can no longer go find out what I think, or someone else thinks.....
You can ONLY get their "Approved Messaging" meaning LIES and Misinformation, government narratives and scams!

Go try it for yourself! And watch the full video I had playing in the background from "Bright Insight" on YouTube.

The name of the video is "YES, They Really Are *Deleting* the Internet And it’s WAY Worse Than You Think" LINK BELOW:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8O_NvPpbsbw

Also, Truth Stream Media on YouTube did a couple of pieces on this censorship as well! They can be found here!

Where Did the Rest of the Internet Go?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zyJB45ewvU

On the Digital Wall, Part II
https://youtu.be/4F8jBONgw80

It is time to put an END to Censorship and Totalitarian Social Platforms which act as "Digital Dictators"

They can act right or be CLOSED DOWN!

Keywords
censorshipyoutubecorruptionevilsatangoogleinternetmicrosoftcommunistsluciferwebbingsearch enginesfascistswww
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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