The FULL CONTROL over information! Search Engine Evil

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The internet is being #Censored and hidden from YOU!
You can no longer go find out what I think, or someone else thinks.....
You can ONLY get their "Approved Messaging" meaning LIES and Misinformation, government narratives and scams!
Go try it for yourself! And watch the full video I had playing in the background from "Bright Insight" on YouTube.
The name of the video is "YES, They Really Are *Deleting* the Internet And it’s WAY Worse Than You Think" LINK BELOW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8O_NvPpbsbw
Also, Truth Stream Media on YouTube did a couple of pieces on this censorship as well! They can be found here!
Where Did the Rest of the Internet Go?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zyJB45ewvU
On the Digital Wall, Part II
https://youtu.be/4F8jBONgw80
It is time to put an END to Censorship and Totalitarian Social Platforms which act as "Digital Dictators"
They can act right or be CLOSED DOWN!