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The Most Dangerous Character to Liberty?
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21 views • June 19, 2020
Who is the greatest threat to liberty? Is it the left or the right? Politicians or their bankers? People who support the "lesser of two evils," or someone else? James Otis, unsurprisingly, had some strong views on the "most dangerous character to liberty."
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 19, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 19, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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