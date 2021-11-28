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Is there a rift between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden? | REACTION | 'The Count'
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290 views • November 28, 2021
Former Nevada GOP chair Amy Tarkanian and John Fund of National Review analyze the reports of a division between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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