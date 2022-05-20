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End Times Productions: In God (Lucifer) We Trust! [17.05.2022]
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88 views • May 20, 2022
Have you ever wondered why bad things happen to good people?
Why are innocent people always becoming victims of horrible crimes?
Why are some people born into rich families, while others are left struggling for food?
Why is this world so unfair?
Is it God's fault?
Speaker: David Pawson
83,995 views May 17, 2022
End Times Productions
533K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ydXUC4lkuyM
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions
Why are innocent people always becoming victims of horrible crimes?
Why are some people born into rich families, while others are left struggling for food?
Why is this world so unfair?
Is it God's fault?
Speaker: David Pawson
83,995 views May 17, 2022
End Times Productions
533K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ydXUC4lkuyM
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions
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