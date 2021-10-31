KAREN KINGSTON REVEALS WHAT’S REALLY IN THE C19 VAXS! BRYAN ARDIS AND CARRIE MADEJ, OCT. 26, 2021

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AMAZING exposition and analysis of the patents and patent applications that have been filed relating to the contents of the VAX being shot into everyone in the world (if they can)! Karen Kingston gives a tour de force thru the incredible nanotech and graphene oxide capabilities while Carrie Madej and Dr. Ardis comment.