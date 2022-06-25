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How to break mass formation before it’s too late
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24 views • June 25, 2022

Maria Zeee, June 15, 2022


We are joined again tonight by Professor Mattias Desmet to discuss his insight on the Mass Formation our society is in today, and how to break free from it before it is too late.


Professor Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University and holds a masters degree in statistics. He has recently released a new book, ‘The Psychology of Totalitarianism’, which details his expert analysis of the dangerous situation our world is in today:

https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/1645021726


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44


Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.

To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

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mattias desmetmass formationmaria zeee
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