How to break mass formation before it’s too late

Maria Zeee, June 15, 2022





We are joined again tonight by Professor Mattias Desmet to discuss his insight on the Mass Formation our society is in today, and how to break free from it before it is too late.





Professor Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University and holds a masters degree in statistics. He has recently released a new book, ‘The Psychology of Totalitarianism’, which details his expert analysis of the dangerous situation our world is in today:

https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/1645021726





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