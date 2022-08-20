Communist Government Controls the Algorithm of Chinese Tech Giants

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https://gnews.org/post/p1as18804
08/16/2022 WION: The CCP government has been worried about the influence of the big tech companies. They are worried about how these platforms can shape public opinion. Over the last two years, Chinese regulators have been tightening their grip over big tech. Beijing has also asked the big tech to ensure that algorithms spread positive energy