Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump "Are you Ready for Christian Visibility Day?"
Public Advocate of the US
Published a day ago

President Trump responds to Joe Biden promoting transgender day of visibility on Easter:

"November 5th is going to be called something else. You know what it's going to be called? Christian Visibility Day when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before."

