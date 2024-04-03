Donald Trump "Are you Ready for Christian Visibility Day?"

President Trump responds to Joe Biden promoting transgender day of visibility on Easter:
"November 5th is going to be called something else. You know what it's going to be called? Christian Visibility Day when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.