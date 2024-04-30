Create New Account
How A Couple Won This Dog's Heart Without A Snack l Kritter Klub
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


Apr 28, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


One stray dog wanders around not showing much interest in anyone. However, whenever this couple shows up, he turns into one lovely cutie pie.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccXbuzcyxaQ

