The Election, Truth, & HOPE!!! Part 4 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON!

Part 4 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON: The Election, Truth, and HOPE! Recorded November 5th, 2020. Pray for our nation, this election, that the corrupt will be fully exposed, and for JUSTICE to come! Please like, subscribe, share, and catch up with me on Parts 1-3 as I build on the information. Thanks for listening!



Topics mentioned: The Spiritual Warfare and Battle over America; God's plans vs. Satan's plans; The Kingdom of Light vs. the Kingdom of Darkness; Election Fraud and Treason; Cheating Democrats; The Love and Hatred for Trump; Prophetic Truth; Heaven's Choice as the Last Buffer; The Rise of Deception and Lawlessness; Seth Rich and the Clinton Body Count; Justice Is Coming; Biden will take away Gun Rights; 1983 Prophecy - Trump Will Lead America Back to God; America's Godly Foundation and Calling; Trump fulfilling Biblical Prophecy; Trump as King Cyrus - #45 from Isaiah 45; In The End, God Wins; The Worst the World Has Ever Seen is Coming Before The End; Jesus' Millenial Reign; The Happily Ever After; The Great White Throne Judgment; The Tribulation and Testing: Depression, Anxiety, and Suicide - There is ALWAYS Hope; Faith to grow in these times; Righteous Anger to rise; The Church was Asleep; Liberals easily triggered - a sign of demonization; the Time to stand for Jesus' Kingdom is NOW; The Separation of the Wheat from the Tares; The Rise of Both Good and Evil - Be Brave; Telling the Truth is a Revolutionary Act; God uses imperfect people; King David and why God loved him; Repentance brings Greatness; The Spirit of Truth; Warning Against Pride; God picks a Fight; True Love allows Free Will; The Fight for Truth till the End; Encouragement in hard times; The Globalist Agenda, Antichrist spirit and the NWO; True Meaning of Life in Eternity; The lying MSM; MAGA; Protecting the Unborn; Biden's Dark Winter; Antifa and the Truth about BLM; Israel; Trump hated more than Hitler; SCOTUS Amy Coney Barrett; Corruption.



Scripture References:



"But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty." ~ 1 Corinthians 1:27



"The nation is like a mighty lion; when it is sleeping, no one dares wake it. Whoever blesses Israel will be blessed, and whoever curses Israel will be cursed." ~ Numbers 24:9



"And He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding." ~ Daniel 2:21



"I know your works, that you are neither cold nor hot..." ~ Revelation 3



"Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye." ~ Matthew 7:5



"Philip said to Him, 'Lord, show us the Father, and it is enough for us.' Jesus said to him, 'Have I been so long with you, and yet you have not come to know Me, Philip? He who has seen Me has seen the Father; how can you say, ‘Show us the Father'? Do you not believe that I am in the Father, and the Father is in Me? The words that I say to you I do not speak on My own initiative, but the Father abiding in Me does His works. Believe Me that I am in the Father and the Father is in Me." ~ John 14:8-11



"But his (Samson's) father and mother did not know that it was of the LORD—that He (God) was SEEKING AN OCCASION TO MOVE AGAINST the Philistines. For at that time the Philistines had dominion over Israel." ~ Judges 14:4 (emphasis mine)



"It is a terrible (fearful) thing to fall into the hands of the living God." ~ Hebrews 10:31



"For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?" ~ Mark 8:36



Thanks for listening! Please like, subscribe, and share and check out Part 5 next!



ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.



Because the mainstream media won't tell you.



WE are now the news.