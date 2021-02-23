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Fauchian Bargain: Open Season at Warp Speed, Beware the Binary Booby Trap! The mRNA Trojan Horse Vaccine
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956 views • February 23, 2021
"And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy [PHARMAKEIA] were all nations deceived." Rev. 18:23
"Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves." Matt. 10:16
Blessings in Christ, Brothers & Sisters!
"Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves." Matt. 10:16
Blessings in Christ, Brothers & Sisters!
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