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FULL SHOW: Biden Admin Wastes No Time Starting New Wars In Middle East And Beyond After Syria Strike
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171 views • February 27, 2021
It’s the Veterans Call In Special and there are many great topics to discuss including the bombing and Syria and Biden’s role or lack thereof including Kamala Harris being left out of the loop. Taylor Hansen joins to discuss the latest in Ashli Babbitt’s pursuit of justice the observables her legal team is experiencing attempting to identify her assailant. Greg Reese comes into the studio to discuss the deep rooted issues that are impacting all humans. Pete Santilli joins to discuss his take on the Syria strikes and the Biden administration. Veterans also weigh in on the Covid vaccine.
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