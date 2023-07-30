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[Jul 30, 2023] Satellites on a FLAT EARTH [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
DITRH
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136 views • September 04, 2023

AEROSTAR: https://aerostar.com/products/balloons-airships

HAPS MOBILE: https://www.hapsmobile.com/en/technology/

LOON: https://x.company/projects/loon/

Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.


https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.


With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.


The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.


The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.


Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!


Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH


Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to:

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For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss


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Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv


MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.


science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education



Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
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