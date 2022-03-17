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NIGHT SHADOWS 03162022 -- Wag The Dog, Lies & Deceptions. Purim, Israel, Iran, Russia, China, and Ukraine
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421 views • March 17, 2022
Much of what we see on major media and now the social media like Facebook, Twitter and others are just total lies, videos that are not true whatsoever, and we are rapidly moving into a time when one cannot know for sure what is happening - and there is no true way of vetting the information - for it is all run by Global Deep State and their AI systems. How easy it is to manipulate the masses and get them to believe anything you want them to believe and we found that out with Charlie-Victor and the resultant "jab drug" to change humanity into hybrids without them even realizing what was done to them and more, Happy Purim to all!
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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