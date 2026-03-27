Drink Along w #beerandgear 196: New Belgium Voodoo Ranger G Force Supercharged Juicy IPA 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 11% for the ABV the IBUs are given as 12 the SRM is a nice juicy golden orange 10.
Well crafted with a punch at 11% but there in lies the cruck. A bit too sweet as she warms up.
Best enjoyed in the high 30s to low 50s f.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Skal!
E.
Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around.
I have no connection to any of these companies.
All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ (https://www.minds.com/group/888251522230046720/latest) this is the minds beer group.
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr (https://gab.com/groups/3842) this is the gab beer group
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1