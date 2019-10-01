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Airplane Passengers Are Being Exposed To Pesticides
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315 views • October 01, 2019
Are you aware that many countries require incoming flights to be sprayed with pesticides? The technical term for this process is disinsection. The purpose is to prevent the spread of insects that could carry diseases. For example, malaria-carrying mosquitoes or Triatominae that cause Chagas. The problem is that pesticides can also be extremely harmful to your health. What’s more is that some airlines are performing disinsection on domestic flights too, exposing a lot of innocent passengers to highly toxic chemicals.... Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC.: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/airplane-passengers-are-being-exposed-to-pesticides
#Pesticides #Health #ProtectYourself #Travel #Airlines #Airplanes #EnergyMattersLLC #Disinsection #Blog #Disease
#Pesticides #Health #ProtectYourself #Travel #Airlines #Airplanes #EnergyMattersLLC #Disinsection #Blog #Disease
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