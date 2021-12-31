X22 REPORT - Crimes Against Children=Common Denominator, Expect More, Clear Your Mind, Heal

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Crimes Against Children=Common Denominator, Expect More, Clear Your Mind, Heal
The [DS] fell right into the patriots trap. What if you know the covid playbook, what if you know they will push testing to get everyone vaccinated, what happens if it exposes the vaccinated as transmitting and getting covid. This is what is happening and the [DS] has no way out, the pandemic is finished. Trump is now inflicting pain on the [DS] showing what they have done was a disaster and it had nothing to do with the virus but their agenda. Maxwell was found guilty, one lead to another and another. Crimes against children= common denominator. It's time for the people to heal and to go after the [DS]. The hunt is on.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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