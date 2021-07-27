7/24/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR video (Part 1): The Zhengzhou Flood Was Totally a Man-Made Disaster!

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The flood was discharged from the reservoirs before the heavy rain started – The flood in Zhengzhou was completely man-made, caused by the CCP’s dictatorship and its internal political battles