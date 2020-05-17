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Why American life went on as normal during the killer pandemic of 1969
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90 views • May 17, 2020
By Eric Spitznagel May 16, 2020
Thousands gather without a care at Woodstock in August 1969 despite a deadly flu pandemic, while today we cower in place amid COVID-19.
Source: https://nypost.com/2020/05/16/why-life-went-on-as-normal-during-the-killer-pandemic-of-1969/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
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Thousands gather without a care at Woodstock in August 1969 despite a deadly flu pandemic, while today we cower in place amid COVID-19.
Source: https://nypost.com/2020/05/16/why-life-went-on-as-normal-during-the-killer-pandemic-of-1969/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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