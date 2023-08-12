Gutfeld: Other networks are too scared to cover this

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Fox News host Greg Gutfeld goes over this week's leftovers and 'Gutfeld!' panelists react to Tiffany Gomas, the woman identified in the viral airplane meltdown, saying 'no one should judge.'
#foxnews #gutfeld
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