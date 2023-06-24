Introduction to Crypto Agorism: Free markets for a free world

Slides & transcript: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/crypto-agorism More info: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/survival-outside-the-state
Crypto Agorism unites agorists and cryptocurrency users to build fair and free markets outside of the state, which provide necessities like food, jobs, housing, healthcare, sim cards, mail & more without censorship or surveillance.
Topics:
- What is Crypto Agorism
- Fair and free markets
- Problem: State monopoly on money
- Solution: Crypto is freedom
- Problem: State monopoly on identity
- Solution: P2P reputation
- Problem: KYC is censorship
- Solution: KYC-free services are vital
- Problem: State monopoly on markets
- Solution: Agorism: Truly free markets
- Agorist communities
- Agorist businesses
- Example: Food
- Example: Jobs
- Example: Housing
- Example: Healthcare
- Example: Logistics
- Example: Communication
- Agorism already works
- What can you do
- Resources: Books
- Resources: Articles
- Resources: Podcasts
- Resources: Marketplaces
- Resources: Tools
- Resources: Communities
- Freedom
Join the crypto circular economy. Buy and sell products, services and jobs for Bitcoin, Monero, gold, silver or physical cash – no state permission required: https://bitejo.com
Uncensorable Monero fundraisers for your project, charity or startup: https://kuno.bitejo.com
Sell digital downloads for Monero (ebooks, music, memberships, gift cards, etc.): https://vendo.bitejo.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.