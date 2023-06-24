Introduction to Crypto Agorism: Free markets for a free world

Slides & transcript: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/crypto-agorism More info: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/survival-outside-the-state





Crypto Agorism unites agorists and cryptocurrency users to build fair and free markets outside of the state, which provide necessities like food, jobs, housing, healthcare, sim cards, mail & more without censorship or surveillance.





Topics:

- What is Crypto Agorism

- Fair and free markets

- Problem: State monopoly on money

- Solution: Crypto is freedom

- Problem: State monopoly on identity

- Solution: P2P reputation

- Problem: KYC is censorship

- Solution: KYC-free services are vital

- Problem: State monopoly on markets

- Solution: Agorism: Truly free markets

- Agorist communities

- Agorist businesses

- Example: Food

- Example: Jobs

- Example: Housing

- Example: Healthcare

- Example: Logistics

- Example: Communication

- Agorism already works

- What can you do

- Resources: Books

- Resources: Articles

- Resources: Podcasts

- Resources: Marketplaces

- Resources: Tools

- Resources: Communities

- Freedom





