THE TWO MASTERS: Rob Cunningham on the Spiritual War for Venezuela





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Two operating systems run this world. One is built on eternal, indivisible, indestructible principles. The other runs on profit and loss, treating human beings as chattel assets on a balance sheet. And right now, those two systems are colliding over Venezuela.





In this profound strategic briefing, Rob Cunningham lays out the spiritual architecture of the global conflict. The battlefield is the human mind. The war is psychological, spiritual, and mental. And the prize is control over the world's energy reserves—starting with Venezuela, a nation that will either align with God's principles or fall under the dominion of the godless money changers.





Cunningham draws a direct line from Christ's cleansing of the temple to Trump's escalator ride: both men exposed the same corrupt system—a global syndicate built on power, money, and control. The money changers would rather control than surrender. They would rather depopulate than liberate. And they will never willingly release their grip.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.