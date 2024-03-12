Nekketsu Oyako (1995, Saturn)

Nekketsu Oyako (熱血親子, "Hot-blooded Parent and Child") is a beat'em up developed and published by Technosoft. It was only released in Japan. The game was also released for Playstation. It was initially being developed to the arcades, but the arcade version was cancelled.

Mega Tokyo, 2064: an evil organization called Haraguro-dan kidnaps Saeko Hibino. Saeko seems to be an ordinary housewife, but she's actually a Nobel laureate theoretical physicist who devised a completely new type of antimatter fusion reactor at only 17 years old. The Haraguro want her to help them complete their ultimate secret doomsday weapon. Saeko's husband and teenage kid, however, will not have it and come to rescue her.

Gameplay is close to Final Fight. You can punch and jump and perform various attacks by combining these commands, and the directional buttons. You can "walk into" enemies to grab them and perform various throws. Weapons like knives, sharpened metal rings or grenades can be picked and thrown or used a limited number of times. A health-draining special attack can be performed with a dedicated button. There are three different characters to choose from, Saeko's husband, Rando, their daughter Rio and Saeko's assistant Toratarou. Each differ in terms of speed, strength and technique. Picking up food and beverages restores health. However, alcoholic drinks can only be picked up by Rando, as Rio and Toratarou are under-age.

Nekketsu Oyako can be played in co-op.