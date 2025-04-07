Judy Carroll on the ET Human Hybridization Program

On March 28, 2025 Judy Carroll and Brian Ruhe discussed the ET human hybridization program, emphasizing its role in evolving human consciousness from fourth to fifth world levels. Judy highlights the involvement of Greys, mantids, and other ETs in the program, which aims to create a new higher consciousness race by mixing human and ET genetics. They note the presence of star children with extra DNA strands and the gradual integration of ET genetics into the human population. Judy shares her personal experiences, including being a hybrid in a past life and receiving some kind of COVID vaccinations on a ship. They also touch on the potential for ET intervention in global events and the importance of free will in the evolution process.





Thank you to artist Jennifer MacKenzie for the thumbnail image. Her website is www.livingskycraft.com .





Introduction to the Hybridization Program

• Brian introduces the topic of the ET human hybridization program, highlighting its importance.

• Judy Carroll mentions Mary Rodwell's books, which discuss scientists discovering extra strands of DNA in some children.





Defining the Hybridization Program

• Judy explains that the hybridization program is mainly carried out by the Greys and mantids, with help from other ETs.

• The program aims to create a new higher consciousness race by mixing human and ET genetics.

• Judy describes the star children as hybrids with more ET genetics, emphasizing that all humans have some ET genetics.

• The program involves people being taken up on ships for genetic material extraction and sometimes impregnation without sexual relations.





Evolution and Consciousness

• Judy discusses the evolution of human consciousness from fourth to fifth world consciousness.

• She explains that the hybridization program is crucial for accessing deeper levels of conscious awareness.

• Judy mentions the concept of the human ladder, with Earth currently on level one, and the potential for activating more DNA strands.

• Brian and Judy discuss the multi-dimensional nature of DNA and its role in human evolution.





Star Children and DNA Activation

• Judy highlights the work of Mary Rodwell, who has documented star children with extra DNA strands.

• Brian mentions the increase in human brain size over the years as evidence of evolution.

• Judy explains that DNA is much more multi-dimensional than what science currently acknowledges.

• They discuss the potential for humans to access higher levels of consciousness and the role of ETs in this process.





Free Will and Spiritual Evolution

• Judy emphasizes the importance of free will in the evolution process, comparing it to the Greys working under God's will.

• Brian and Judy discuss the challenges of free will and the potential for humanity to evolve spiritually.

• Judy mentions the concept of reincarnation and its role in accessing past lives and developing empathy.

• They talk about the potential for humans to become more telepathic and spiritually oriented through the hybridization program.





ET Influence and Disclosure

• Brian and Judy discuss the role of ETs in disclosure and the gradual process of revealing their presence.

• Judy shares her experience of trying to communicate with a government official through telepathy.

• They talk about the potential for ETs to influence government decisions and the gradual disclosure of their presence.

• Judy mentions the existence of fake ETs created by the military and the challenges of distinguishing between real and fake contacts.





Impact of COVID-19 and Vaccinations

• Judy and Brian discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the planet and the potential for ETs to intervene in global events.

• They speculate about the role of vaccinations in the evolution process and the potential for ETs to protect humans from negative effects.

• Judy shares her experience of receiving COVID vaccinations on a ship and the potential benefits of these vaccinations. It may have protected her from the earth Covid vaccinations.

• They discuss the broader implications of vaccinations and their role in the evolution of human consciousness.





Future of the Hybridization Program

• Brian and Judy discuss the future of the hybridization program and the potential for humans to become more telepathic and spiritually oriented.

• Judy mentions the gradual process of integrating ET genetics into the human population.

• Judy shares her optimism about the future and the potential for humanity to evolve spiritually.





Conclusion and Next Steps

• They discuss the potential for future videos and panel discussions on the hybridization program.

• Judy shares information about her books and where they can be found on Amazon.

• They agree to stay in touch and explore more topics related to the hybridization program in future discussions.