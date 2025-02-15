Part 11 Installing the Accuracy Systems Mini 14 Adjustable Gas Block

AmbGun Mini 14 page

Installation of the Accuracy Systems Mini 14 Adjustable Gas Block





The Accuracy systems adjustable gas block is manufactured of 7075 aluminum alloy

Almost half the weight of the stock gas block

Besides taming the ejection of brass and acquiring a proper sling stud, I’m hoping that dialing in the gas system will reduce the amount of heat dumped beneath the handguard.

Remove the stock gas block

Pull the bushing out of the stock block

Clean then Fit bushing into the lower half of the Accuracy Systems Gas block

Rotate gas pipe as needed to seat the bushing into its recess

Note that the mounting screws of of the adjustable gas block are longer than the stock ones. With the cap providing the added screw surface area

Verify that the bushing is not preventing the bottom half from sitting tight against the barrel. If the bushing is too long, you may need to trim it.

Dissimilar metals so I suggest applying some high temperature antisieze to the screw threads

Snug up each screw in a crisscross pattern striving to keep the gap on each side equal

With the Black gas block, I then torqued each screw to 25 inch pounds

And then finished off torquing to 32 inch pounds

The manufacturer warns that if you overtighten you will break it and it will not be covered by warranty. A replacement bottom is $90. I’d like to think that this would be such a rare circumstance that Accuracy Systems would cover the replacement.