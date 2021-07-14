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Keep us in the World but not of the World !
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Why did Master Rabbi Jesus Ask God the Father ,for this Commandment and what does it do when you are able to Accomplish ?
Why did Master Rabbi Jesus Ask God the Father ,for this Commandment and what does it do when you are able to Accomplish ?
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