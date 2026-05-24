© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Large modern logistics complex FIM Service ("Chaika") in the village of the same name on the western outskirts of Kyiv was destroyed.
Interestingly, just across the road is located the "Chaika" sports airfield, where since at least 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been actively erecting fortifications and deploying air defense positions.
This may indicate that the airfield was also one of the targets of the night strike, either as a drone launch site or as an air defense area.
@Intel Slava