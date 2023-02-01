Can You Imagine if Humanity Took His Way?

How the world would have been today?
Instead we got this fucked up 🌎
So if anyone ask you. It would have been Paradise,
This is what he ment my way. He knew we would destroy our selfs and the world,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.