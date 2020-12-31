GITMO TIME - THE STEVEN D KELLEY SHOW - TruthCatRadio.com, 12-28-17

TCR#634 STEVEN D KELLEY #76 Dec. 28, 2017

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly one million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio. Steven created Truth Cat Radio in 2016, so that he could have the freedom to say what he wants to say. The Steven D Kelley shows are LIVE every Thursday night. His weekly shows can currently be watched on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel, so please subscribe there too. He also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.



If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral travel warrior. He created the #OccupyTheGetty movement, to call attention to a problem there and for others to become more aware of the enslavement, torture, sexual abuse and deaths of captive children by elites and satanic pedos. He is also the leader or Jedi Master for an astral travel warrior group, called the Jedi's, that battle satanic entities and ET's in their sleep at night to help in the rescue of the children, and to end the enslavement of tortured children. He was also the creator and administrator to one of the first and one of the largest Q-anon Facebook groups until recently when taken down by Facebook.



Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, sharing his content, and subscribing. Please catch his live shows on Thursday nights. Thank you. Cynthia