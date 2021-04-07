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Biden STUNS with Response after Media Exposes the TRUTH about his Corporate Tax Plan
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190 views • April 07, 2021
100% Fed Up reports, When Joe Biden arrived back at the White House after spending Easter with his family, he was met by the press with questions regarding his plan to heighten corporate tax rates. The concern among his opposition is that this new tax increase which is meant to fund his “infrastructure” plan, is really a way to obtain funding for the Democrat’s “New Green Deal” agenda.
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