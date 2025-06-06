A COVID shot given to a patient just off a ventilator, then an order to erase it from the record. 💉

Four days after surviving critical illness, an ICU patient was injected with mRNA.

Days later, they died.

Then came a verbal order to remove the vaccine from the chart.

This wasn’t speculation. It was documented.

Every doctor knows:

🚫 Never vaccinate the critically ill

Yet it happened in Canada.

No one was held accountable.