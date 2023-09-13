Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They have UFO transport equipment
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
20 Subscribers
88 views
Published Yesterday

They have UFO transport equipment

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

JANUARY 14, 2013  PROPHETIC REVELATION OF GOD: AGAIN THE MESSENGER ANGEL OF GOD PASSES ON REVELATIONS ABOUT FALLEN ANGELS TO PROPHET BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN, IN THE NAME OF THE GOD OF ABRAHAM, ISAAC AND JACOB.

You can help this official registrated ministry of God  bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com


Published on Jan 14, 2013 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
equipmentthey haveufo transport

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket