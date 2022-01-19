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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Acts 2:17-21 - Pouring Out of GOD's Holy Spirit, 20220109
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42 views • January 19, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, January 9, 2022: Acts 2:17-21
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your
Blessed Name! Thank You for granting me Your Divine Power and Authority that pertains to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, please remind me of the Apostle Peter’s first sermon: that Prophet Joel’s prophecy is still active today for believers and those who have not yet surrendered their lives to Your Begotten SON, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Your Holy Word says:
17 It shall come to pass in the last days, that You, our JEHOVAH, will pour out of Your Spirit on all flesh; our sons and daughters shall prophesy, our young men shall see visions, our old men shall dream dreams.
18 And on Your servants and handmaidens, You will pour out of Your Spirit in those days; and they shall prophesy.
19 You, our JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS will show wonders in heaven above and signs in the earth beneath: blood and fire and vapor of smoke.
20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood,
before the second coming of the great and awesome day of our LORD, the SON of RIGHTEOUSNESS.
21 And it shall come to pass that whoever calls on the Name of the LORD Shall be saved.
Thank you, Merciful Father, for Your everlasting promises to the world, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Acts 2:17-21 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, January 9, 2022: Acts 2:17-21
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your
Blessed Name! Thank You for granting me Your Divine Power and Authority that pertains to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, please remind me of the Apostle Peter’s first sermon: that Prophet Joel’s prophecy is still active today for believers and those who have not yet surrendered their lives to Your Begotten SON, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Your Holy Word says:
17 It shall come to pass in the last days, that You, our JEHOVAH, will pour out of Your Spirit on all flesh; our sons and daughters shall prophesy, our young men shall see visions, our old men shall dream dreams.
18 And on Your servants and handmaidens, You will pour out of Your Spirit in those days; and they shall prophesy.
19 You, our JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS will show wonders in heaven above and signs in the earth beneath: blood and fire and vapor of smoke.
20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood,
before the second coming of the great and awesome day of our LORD, the SON of RIGHTEOUSNESS.
21 And it shall come to pass that whoever calls on the Name of the LORD Shall be saved.
Thank you, Merciful Father, for Your everlasting promises to the world, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Acts 2:17-21 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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