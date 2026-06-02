TTOR - Chains To Cables | Break The Silence 3/10 (Official Music Video)

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"Chains To Cables" is the third song from the "Break The Silence" album by TTOR.
This melodic Christian metalcore track tells the story of being trapped in crushing loneliness and isolation. Feeling abandoned, forgotten, and unable to escape the darkness, the narrator finds himself sinking deeper into despair. But when all hope seems lost, Jesus Christ reaches into the pit and pulls him out, replacing the chains of loneliness with a connection that can never be broken.
Through heavy riffs, melodic passages, and faith-centered lyrics, "Chains To Cables" is a powerful reminder that no matter how alone we may feel, Christ is always present and ready to carry us through our darkest moments.
LYRICS:
[Verse 1]
Fists clenched in empty rooms
Teeth bite back another cry
The mirror shows a ghost I knew
But his eyes won’t meet mine
Floorboards creak like broken vows
Ceiling drips with yesterday
I carved my name into the dust
Just to prove I stayed
[Pre-Chorus]
Then—a hum beneath the noise
Not thunder, not a storm
Just one note, soft and sure
Saying, "Child, you’re worn… but warm"
[Chorus]
YOU PULLED ME FROM THE SILENCE!
With scars that call me home
NOW EVERY SCREAM BECOMES A SONG!
And every wound—a throne
I was lost!
I am known!
[Verse 2]
Knuckles split on hollow doors
Begging night to swallow whole
But dawn came anyway—and knelt
Right beside my broken soul
No fanfare, just Your hand
On the back of my bowed head
Breath like spring through winter cracks
"You don’t have to be dead"
[Pre-Chorus]
That voice—it wasn’t loud
Didn’t shake the sky or stone
Just untied the knots inside
And whispered, "Walk. Not alone"
[Chorus]
YOU TURNED MY CHAINS TO CABLES!
That lift me through the smoke
NOW CLEAN TONES CUT THE DARKNESS!
Like lightning wrapped in hope
I was blind!
I can see!
[Bridge]
No more hiding in the static
No more choking on the past
Your melody rewrote my pulse
Made my trembling hands hold fast
The walls I built? They’re windows now
And every pane reflects Your face
[Chorus]
YOU ARE THE GROOVE THAT HOLDS ME!
AND THE SCREAM THAT SET ME FREE!
JESUS—MY END IS YOUR BEGINNING!
My death died on Your knee!
I WAS NOTHING!
I AM YOURS!
I AM ALIVE!
I AM ALIVE!
I AM ALIIIIIVE!
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Faith In The Furnace CD:
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