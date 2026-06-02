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TTOR - Chains To Cables | Break The Silence 3/10 (Official Music Video)
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"Chains To Cables" is the third song from the "Break The Silence" album by TTOR.


This melodic Christian metalcore track tells the story of being trapped in crushing loneliness and isolation. Feeling abandoned, forgotten, and unable to escape the darkness, the narrator finds himself sinking deeper into despair. But when all hope seems lost, Jesus Christ reaches into the pit and pulls him out, replacing the chains of loneliness with a connection that can never be broken.


Through heavy riffs, melodic passages, and faith-centered lyrics, "Chains To Cables" is a powerful reminder that no matter how alone we may feel, Christ is always present and ready to carry us through our darkest moments.


LYRICS:

[Verse 1]

Fists clenched in empty rooms

Teeth bite back another cry

The mirror shows a ghost I knew

But his eyes won’t meet mine

Floorboards creak like broken vows

Ceiling drips with yesterday

I carved my name into the dust

Just to prove I stayed


[Pre-Chorus]

Then—a hum beneath the noise

Not thunder, not a storm

Just one note, soft and sure

Saying, "Child, you’re worn… but warm"


[Chorus]

YOU PULLED ME FROM THE SILENCE!

With scars that call me home

NOW EVERY SCREAM BECOMES A SONG!

And every wound—a throne

I was lost!

I am known!


[Verse 2]

Knuckles split on hollow doors

Begging night to swallow whole

But dawn came anyway—and knelt

Right beside my broken soul

No fanfare, just Your hand

On the back of my bowed head

Breath like spring through winter cracks

"You don’t have to be dead"


[Pre-Chorus]

That voice—it wasn’t loud

Didn’t shake the sky or stone

Just untied the knots inside

And whispered, "Walk. Not alone"


[Chorus]

YOU TURNED MY CHAINS TO CABLES!

That lift me through the smoke

NOW CLEAN TONES CUT THE DARKNESS!

Like lightning wrapped in hope

I was blind!

I can see!


[Bridge]

No more hiding in the static

No more choking on the past

Your melody rewrote my pulse

Made my trembling hands hold fast

The walls I built? They’re windows now

And every pane reflects Your face


[Chorus]

YOU ARE THE GROOVE THAT HOLDS ME!

AND THE SCREAM THAT SET ME FREE!

JESUS—MY END IS YOUR BEGINNING!

My death died on Your knee!

I WAS NOTHING!

I AM YOURS!

I AM ALIVE!

I AM ALIVE!

I AM ALIIIIIVE!



Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor


Faith In The Furnace CD:

https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/


TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

Keywords
christianmusicmetalmetalcorebreak the silencechains to cables
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