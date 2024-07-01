BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MEET THE MAN WHO SAVED TRACTOR SUPPLY BY DEFEATING WOKE ACTIVISTS DESTROYING THE COMPANY 🚜 HUGE WIN
133 views • 10 months ago

I spoke to @RobbyStarbuck about his successful culture war win over wokeness at Tractor Supply. This is what WINNING looks like



Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl2BCdlVV5I


'We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them,' the company noted.


Tractor Supply Company issued a statement announcing that it will stop sharing data with the Human Rights Campaign; nix diversity, equity, and inclusion positions; and ditch its carbon emissions goals. The Human Rights Campaign is a pro-LGBT advocacy group.


In the statement, the company listed five points, declaring that it will:


"No longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign"

"Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking and supporting the business,"

"Further focus on rural America priorities including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like pride festivals and voting campaign"

"Eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment,"

"Withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts"


BlazeTV host Lauren Chen summed up the development in a tweet, noting, "Tractor Supply is basically DISAVOWING wokeness."


'This response will have major ripple effects across corporate America...'


Robby Starbuck had called Tractor Supply out for promoting wokeness and urged people to respectfully reach out to the company to register their displeasure.


And Tractor Supply's statement on Thursday appears to indicate that the company, which describes itself as "the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States," faced public pressure to change course.


"This is a great victory for sanity in corporate America and the single most successful boycott of our lifetime," Starbuck told Blaze News in a statement.


"Our 3 week campaign of reporting proved that we can make change happen and that we can enter a new era where the customer is king again instead of the woke bankers at Blackrock. Now every company has to wonder who will be exposed next. If Tractor Supply truly makes these changes then I look forward to visiting my local store again so we can encourage similar behavior from other companies. Our eyes are on the prize to end wokeness and restore sanity… This was a great first step."


https://www.theblaze.com/news/tractor-supply-company-issues-statement

