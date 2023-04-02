Create New Account
Episode 1 - George Soros has undermined Law Enforcement
Red Pill Patrol
Published 14 hours ago
Former Law Enforcement Officers reach out to fellow police officers and Red Pill them to what is really going on in regards to the NWO, Agenda 2030, Smart Cities and how the Deep State/Cabal is intent on undermining our freedom and turning us into a police state like China. 

One episode at a time. If you know law enforcement people or have relatives share this podcast with them. 

In the episode we made reference to a good handy book to have called The Deep State Encyclopedia: Exposing the Cabal's Playbook. by ReallyGraceful.  A good book to have on hand. 

politicsdeep statecabaljusticelaw enforcementgeorge sorosred pillcopschppolice officertrump indictmentpolice academyalvin bragg

