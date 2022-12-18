Schneider: CNN pundit's critique of “Twitter Files” is “height of hypocrisy”

Dan Schneider of conservative media watchdog “The Media Research Center” says CNN pundit Oliver Darcy's recent criticism of Elon Musk's release of the Twitter Files is the “height of hypocrisy.” OAN’s John Hines has more from Washington.
