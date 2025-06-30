4 of the BIGGEST Myths about Statins BUSTED! | Dr. Gundry's Tips for Heart Health

Dr. Steven Gundry reveals whether statins are really the best solution for high cholesterol and heart disease, Plus - Statin Side Effects, Cholesterol Myths, Inflammation, Heart Disease, Lipoprotein(a), LDL, HDL. In this eye-opening episode, Dr. Steven Gundry reveals the truth about statins, breaks down common cholesterol myths, and shares groundbreaking insights into heart health, inflammation, and lipoprotein(a) — a dangerous marker most doctors ignore. If you're taking statins or worried about heart disease, this is a must-watch!





Here You Can Get Steven Gundry MD Some interesting books To Find Now:





