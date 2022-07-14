Running Out Of Political Solutions: Cabal Will Continue Onslaught Until They're Stopped

Stew Peters Show





Joe Biden NEVER won the election, & everything you hear otherwise is FAKE!





Mindy Robinson knows that our election was stolen in 2020, and is trying to end Nevada’s mail-in-ballot voting system!





Nevada’s poll watchers were discriminated against based on political affiliation, the ballot counter stations were blocked off and UNVIEWABLE for poll watchers to witness, and the people of Nevada were handed the unlimited ability to cheat Biden in!





This CRIMINAL and TREASONOUS behavior needs to end NOW.





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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