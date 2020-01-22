The Scales Tip in 2022 (Danny King Deep South Homestead Pt 2/3)

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(MIAC #269) The Scales Tip in 2022 http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-269-...
•Powdered zinc has to be ordered as available supply is gone in S.E USA
•Reduction of available store goods is happening slowly so you don’t notice
•Items that have run out on store shelves the excuse is that there “Isn’t a high enough demand for it”
•Canned foods are not as readily available as junk food is
•Move to Blockchain to track movement of all food shipments and goods globally
•Soft rationing for bulk goods has already begun i.e 25+ lbs bags of sugar, wheat etc…
•Stopping global migration with a financial crisis
•Migrating to where the food will be each season
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