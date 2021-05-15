Israeli airstrike levels Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera & other international media

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Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have destroyed a building where offices of international media outlets, including Associated Press and Al Jazeera, were located. People were given a one hour warning before the missile attack.
The building hosting the media offices collapsed following a series of massive explosions apparently caused by the Israeli strikes, footage published by the Ruptly video news agency shows.
Further Info:
Israel is deliberately obliterating media buildings in Gaza to cover up the war crimes that will follow
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/523875-israel-gaza-air-strikes-war-crimes/
Source : https://www.rt.com/news/523915-israeli-airstrike-gaza-ap-al-jazeera/