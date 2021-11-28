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Winter Begins on the Pasture
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50 views • November 28, 2021
Having success with cattle out wintering on pasture is critical. Planning and strategies are the most important aspects of this whole grazing process. This winter, we're going to be, changing up our grazing methods slightly. We will still plan on using the bunk wagon but adding a Bale unrolling system. Winters in our region of Wisconsin typically last five to six months. So good planning for hay management and preparing the pastures for rapid growth next year Is our main priority.
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