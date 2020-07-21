© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is Causing the Spike in COVID-19 Cases?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • July 21, 2020
As you can see you can't trust the government, politicians, the media or Bill Gates with your health. Get proactive today!
The Best Immune Support Available
https://bit.ly/HerbsProImmuneSupport
Fit To Fight! These 5 Free Videos Reveal The Secret Program Used By Police, Fire, Military, and Prepared Citizens.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Dr. Jeffrey Barke: Cases are rising, but the fatality rate is dropping. The average age of new cases is 31—fatality is so low for that age group that it's hard to even calculate.
From Prager U.
This and MUCH MORE in this important Will Witt interview on COVID-19—don't miss it!
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! US Sports Network
http://www.ussportsradio.net
The Best Immune Support Available
https://bit.ly/HerbsProImmuneSupport
Fit To Fight! These 5 Free Videos Reveal The Secret Program Used By Police, Fire, Military, and Prepared Citizens.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Dr. Jeffrey Barke: Cases are rising, but the fatality rate is dropping. The average age of new cases is 31—fatality is so low for that age group that it's hard to even calculate.
From Prager U.
This and MUCH MORE in this important Will Witt interview on COVID-19—don't miss it!
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! US Sports Network
http://www.ussportsradio.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.