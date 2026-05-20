Politics and Religion HopeGirl Chat

I'm not going to sit quiet. And just let things fly and not say stuff.

Hope Girl shares candid reflections on faith, disillusionment, political betrayal, psyops, and God's protection in a world full of deception.

What this video covers:

A personal shift from a Democrat-raised background to born-again Christianity after 2016 — and what that means for discernment in global events

A raging disgust at leaders doing things that go directly against what the people who supported them would ever agree with or support

The silence of confrontation — when somebody is confronted with cold, hard facts about a belief system they held and promoted, and they don't know what to do

How funding and manipulation control talking heads: people protecting themselves, not freely speaking what they want to talk about

Psyops on the internet — painfully watched over 10 years as the psyops continued to be pushed and people we knew in real life were just going along with it

The allowance of God: God just removes his protection in a certain area and just lets the evil of the world come on in

Psalm 91 promises, the story of Rahab and the wall of Jericho, and how God can protect his remnant no matter what's falling down around you

Why Hope Girl and her husband left America over a decade ago — they saw the writing on the wall

Where do you get your reliable information? You get it from within — from having a relationship with God, with Jesus

Key takeaways:

True repentance means: I sinned, I was wrong, and I'm not doing that anymore — turn and move into a different direction

What I pray for is wisdom — give me your knowledge, give me your wisdom

We need to start standing up and saying no to the psyops

I don't love or hate you based on who you voted for or didn't vote for — we're all suffering