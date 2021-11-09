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Straight Shooting News 11 7 2021 Resist Now - Unmasking The Faces of Evil III (part 1/3)
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61 views • November 09, 2021
Part 1 of 3 - main topics and all links below:
MIT Kevin M. Esvelt Sen Rand Paul and Fauci/Durham/The Ukraine/Obama/Biden/Sec of State John Kerry, and what Border!
Tonight we sound the ALARM to all Americans, much like Paul Revere and William Dawes did on April 18, 1775 to warn that the British Regulars were coming out of Boston to seize the Muskets and Powder. Unfortunately we are at this point in 2021.
"Conspiracies" are no longer just "theories", they are facts that expose how dangerously close we are to losing our nation.
We begin with Kevin McCarthy on Friday’s news conference. https://www.c-span.org/video/?515913-1/house-minority-leader-mccarthy-news-conference
Biden’s Energy Secretary responds with hilarity! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IharildvyM
CDC Director Walensky, NIH Director Fauci, and GOP Senator Burr Natural Immunity is better than the Vax! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItK9Wg6xDY4
Senator Cassidy grills Walensky; CDC Decided not to look
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QabAtYBnqro
That's Not My Question! Sen. Marshall to Walensky; 40 publications on Natural Immunity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC4ftId-CHY
Senator Tuberville on why can’t doctors use effective drugs? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UUBP58upM0
OAN report on ivermectin; what Tuberville spoke of
https://www.oann.com/covid-19-a-pandemic-of-misinformation/
Fauci did the same thing with Bactrim and HIV/AIDS.
MIT Kevin M. Esvelt Sen Rand Paul and Fauci/Durham/The Ukraine/Obama/Biden/Sec of State John Kerry, and what Border!
Tonight we sound the ALARM to all Americans, much like Paul Revere and William Dawes did on April 18, 1775 to warn that the British Regulars were coming out of Boston to seize the Muskets and Powder. Unfortunately we are at this point in 2021.
"Conspiracies" are no longer just "theories", they are facts that expose how dangerously close we are to losing our nation.
We begin with Kevin McCarthy on Friday’s news conference. https://www.c-span.org/video/?515913-1/house-minority-leader-mccarthy-news-conference
Biden’s Energy Secretary responds with hilarity! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IharildvyM
CDC Director Walensky, NIH Director Fauci, and GOP Senator Burr Natural Immunity is better than the Vax! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItK9Wg6xDY4
Senator Cassidy grills Walensky; CDC Decided not to look
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QabAtYBnqro
That's Not My Question! Sen. Marshall to Walensky; 40 publications on Natural Immunity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC4ftId-CHY
Senator Tuberville on why can’t doctors use effective drugs? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UUBP58upM0
OAN report on ivermectin; what Tuberville spoke of
https://www.oann.com/covid-19-a-pandemic-of-misinformation/
Fauci did the same thing with Bactrim and HIV/AIDS.
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