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The True Heavenly Lights over our Flat Earth - STAMAT - Истинските Небесни Светила над Плоската Земя - СТАМАТ
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76 views • February 18, 2021
Jan 13, 2018
The Flat Earth disk is 130-140 thousand km in circumference and it is covered by the Firmament. The Sun and Moon are 60 km in diameter and are approx 5,000 km from the surface and only about 100 km below the Dome of the Firmament. The Sun illuminates only half of the disk, as it is very close to it and the air layer and the relief absorb and scatter the light.
https://stamat.org/
Дискът на Плоската Земя е с обиколка 130-140 хиляди км и е покрит от Небесната Твърд. Слънцето и Луната са с диаметър 60 км и са на около 5,000 км отстояние от повърхността и само на около 100 км под купола на Небесната Твърд. Слънцето осветява само половината от диска, тъй като е близо до него и въздушният слой и релефът поглъщат и разсейват светлината.
By making daily revolutions over the Flat Earth, the Sun causes the day/night cycles, and its year-round tours along a spiral trajectory, from the Tropic of Capricorn to the Tropic of Cancer and vice versa, create the seasons in different climatic zones and cause the semi-annual change of the days duration.
Правейки ежедневни кръгообороти над Плоската Земя, Слънцето създава денонощията, а целогодишните му обиколки по спираловидна траектория от Тропика на Козирога до Тропика на Рака и обратно пораждат сезоните в различните климатични пояси и причиняват полугодишната промяна на продължителността на дните.
The Flat Earth disk is 130-140 thousand km in circumference and it is covered by the Firmament. The Sun and Moon are 60 km in diameter and are approx 5,000 km from the surface and only about 100 km below the Dome of the Firmament. The Sun illuminates only half of the disk, as it is very close to it and the air layer and the relief absorb and scatter the light.
https://stamat.org/
Дискът на Плоската Земя е с обиколка 130-140 хиляди км и е покрит от Небесната Твърд. Слънцето и Луната са с диаметър 60 км и са на около 5,000 км отстояние от повърхността и само на около 100 км под купола на Небесната Твърд. Слънцето осветява само половината от диска, тъй като е близо до него и въздушният слой и релефът поглъщат и разсейват светлината.
By making daily revolutions over the Flat Earth, the Sun causes the day/night cycles, and its year-round tours along a spiral trajectory, from the Tropic of Capricorn to the Tropic of Cancer and vice versa, create the seasons in different climatic zones and cause the semi-annual change of the days duration.
Правейки ежедневни кръгообороти над Плоската Земя, Слънцето създава денонощията, а целогодишните му обиколки по спираловидна траектория от Тропика на Козирога до Тропика на Рака и обратно пораждат сезоните в различните климатични пояси и причиняват полугодишната промяна на продължителността на дните.
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