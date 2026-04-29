‘This corrupt ballroom will apparently be used to spy on us’ - Max Blumenthal - Judging Freedom clip

‘This corrupt ballroom will apparently be used to spy on us’ — Blumenthal

💬 “It's going to be a mass surveillance station that will presumably have AI technology in order to surveil the public,” Max Blumenthal warned.

🪖 A $300M+ ballroom — packed with military contractors, no-bid deals, and surveillance infrastructure.

Not luxury. Not security. A taxpayer-funded cash grab.

💬 “This is indicative of the corruption this administration is normalizing through its defense budget,” Blumenthal added.

👁 Gold walls upstairs. Surveillance state downstairs.

Adding more about this:

What is Trump’s WH Ballroom really hiding? Viral theory will blow your mind

The 90 sq ft Ballroom’s use of $300M+ in “private donations” from big donors for construction means Congress has no oversight, and the public no opportunities to peek inside.

Construction at the president’s official residence automatically means classification under “executive privilege.”

Now the wild part, pieced together by former Senate candidate Sam Parker (the same guy who outed Kash Patel’s wife as a Mossad agent):

1️⃣ The day after his inauguration, Trump, flanked by Ellison and Altman, announced Project Stargate, a $500B data center & AI megaproject

2️⃣ Ellison’s 150k sq ft military data center for Israel cost $319M

3️⃣ Libyan-born Shalom Baranes, who settled in the US with help from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, was picked as lead architect in late 2025 after Trump sidelined James McCrery, who had qualms with the project’s vast size

4️⃣ Baranes is the same guy tasked with renovating the Pentagon’s Wedges 2-5 after 9/11, from secure SCIFs to bomb-proofing. He’s done similar reno jobs at the Treasury, Department of Interior and General Services Admin HQs.

5️⃣ The Ballroom project ties in perfectly with the so-called ‘radical left terror’ threat, Parker says, highlighting its use as a talking point by Trump immediately after Charlie Kirk’s murder, and now after Saturday’s WH Correspondents’ Dinner shooting false flag.

“They’re building a Stargate Command bunker under the ballroom, and they need us to buy the ballroom narrative bull****,” Parker says. “This facility will most likely be the nerve center hub of the new ‘national security’ Palantir spy infrastructure and digital control grid panopticon.”





@geopolitics_prime