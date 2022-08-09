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ELITES SECRETLY TRADE IN CHILDREN & DISTRACT US WITH WARS~! WE ARE THE COMMODITY OF EARTH FOR THE MERCHANTS OF DEATH LIKE EPSTEIN~! https://bigleaguepolitics.com/cnn-defines-groomer-as-homophobic-stereotype-and-anti-lgbtq-slur/ https://thetab.com/us/2017/02/27/alex-jones-pizzagate-61617 https://humansbefree.com/2016/12/donald-trump-pedophiles-deserve-the-death-penalty.html https://bioclandestine.substack.com/p/russia-suspends-bilateral-inspections?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email https://vimeo.com/389384671 https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/President-Petro-Announces-Tax-Reform-to-Ach
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